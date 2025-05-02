Q2 EPS Estimate for iTeos Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.