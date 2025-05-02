Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Greif Q2 Earnings

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Greif in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Greif has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,719.20. This trade represents a 22.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $2,594,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.