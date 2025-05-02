Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,821 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 263,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

