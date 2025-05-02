683 Capital Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,986,000 after buying an additional 268,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDD by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

