683 Capital Management LLC Buys 14,778 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,315,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,613,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,706,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

