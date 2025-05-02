ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd Invests $28.16 Million in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,088,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160,000. CeriBell makes up 64.4% of ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,694.02. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $372,434 in the last three months.

Shares of CBLL stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

