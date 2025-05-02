Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $320,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAT opened at $49.34 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.