Acorn Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. OptiNose makes up about 1.5% of Acorn Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 326,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPTN. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, March 21st.
OptiNose Price Performance
OptiNose stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $20.03.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose
In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $33,729.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $43,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
