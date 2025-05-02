Acorn Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,279,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,000. Protara Therapeutics accounts for about 3.7% of Acorn Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.20% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,880,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

