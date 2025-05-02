Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics makes up about 2.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

