Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 39,500 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Terns Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 142,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TERN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

TERN opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $310.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.