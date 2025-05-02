Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $383.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.27 and a 200-day moving average of $398.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $380.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.