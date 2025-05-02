Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stagwell by 304.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STGW opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.