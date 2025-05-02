Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,397 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 803,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 315,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,938 shares of company stock worth $244,017. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CDLX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

