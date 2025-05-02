Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,908 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $10,533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 643,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $7,607,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 634.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

