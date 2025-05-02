Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,429 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,603,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

