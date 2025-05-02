Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 745 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.15 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

