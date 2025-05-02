Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 18,078 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.01 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

