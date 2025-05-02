Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,314 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

