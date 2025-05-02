The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

