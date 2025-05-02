Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.