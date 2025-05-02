Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 913 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $201.30 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 3.65.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,970 shares of company stock valued at $38,672,615. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

