Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.32 and traded as high as C$33.27. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 1,338,131 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total value of C$273,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,479 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.