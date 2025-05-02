OpenEden OpenDollar Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (USDO)

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded up 1% against the dollar. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $1,622.40 worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,768.47 or 0.99770157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,198.55 or 0.99182552 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar launched on January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 149,167,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,069,176 tokens. The official website for OpenEden OpenDollar is openeden.com. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x.

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 149,181,570.53844073. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 1.00801216 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

