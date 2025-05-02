RZcoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,369.62 (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One RZcoin token can currently be bought for about $26.58 or 0.00027408 BTC on exchanges. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $736.37 million and $9,369.62 worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RZcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,768.47 or 0.99770157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,198.55 or 0.99182552 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RZcoin Token Profile

RZcoin’s genesis date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The official website for RZcoin is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 26.50002042 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.