Zerebro Price Tops $0.0502 (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Zerebro has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and $55.81 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,768.47 or 0.99770157 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,198.55 or 0.99182552 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zerebro

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,957,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,957,273.216976 with 999,957,043.32616 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.04625698 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $52,237,278.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

