AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE:AN opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

