Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 61 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,516,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $334.49 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $291.90 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

