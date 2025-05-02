Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

