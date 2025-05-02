Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,328 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FOX were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $67,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

