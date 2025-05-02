Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.