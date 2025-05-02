Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $566,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UCB opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

