Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after buying an additional 893,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,457,000 after buying an additional 77,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

