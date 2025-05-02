Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 357 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GATX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $125.13 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

