Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,000 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 758,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 173,558 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 352,648 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 303,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $897.31 million, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

