Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after buying an additional 255,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile



Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

