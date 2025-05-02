Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.