Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

