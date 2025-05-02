Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MasTec were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.