Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 536.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In related news, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

