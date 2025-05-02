903 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,484,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,351,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 509,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

