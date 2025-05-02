Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 626 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.