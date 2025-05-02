Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 317.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $619,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of COF stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

