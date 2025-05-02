Quarry LP Has $59,000 Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,232,000 after buying an additional 805,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

