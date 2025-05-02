The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

