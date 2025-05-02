The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SWZ stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.43.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
