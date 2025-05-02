DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,219.23 ($69.34) and traded as low as GBX 4,802 ($63.80). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,886 ($64.91), with a volume of 360,764 shares changing hands.

DCC Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,055.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,217.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.

About DCC

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

