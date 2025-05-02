Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Rises By 47.2%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 484,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

