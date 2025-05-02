Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7,766.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after acquiring an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

