Quarry LP Acquires New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,471,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 425,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,203,000 after buying an additional 292,252 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.10 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

