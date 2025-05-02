Quarry LP Has $61,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,712,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRF stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.83%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.